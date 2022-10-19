Knoch School District under modified lockdown today following threat

SAXONBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - After the Knoch School District in Butler County canceled after-school activities on Tuesday due to a potential threat, all schools in the district will be on a modified lockdown today.

The district said state police, Knoch School Police, and administrators are working to figure out whether the threat against the after-school programs was credible.

They said there will be an increased police presence at schools today and they'll make an announcement during the school day about whether or not after-school activities will resume or not.