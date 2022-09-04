Klavon's Ice Cream Parlor offering unionized workers free ice cream on Labor Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One Pittsburgh ice cream shop has a way to celebrate and say thank you for this Labor Day.

They're offering a sweet treat for unionized workers.

Starting at 1 p.m. and lasting until 9 p.m. on Labor Day, Klavon's Ice Cream Parlor on Penn Avenue will offer a free scoop if you show your union card at the counter.

Klavon's has been in Pittsburgh since 1923 and despite a closure in 1979, it was revived in 1999.