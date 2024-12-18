Weeks-old kitten stows away on truck from Missouri to Yuengling's Pennsylvania brewery

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A kitten hitched a ride on a truck from Missouri, ending up several states away at the Yuengling brewery in Pennsylvania.

Yuengling Beer shared the story of Mo-ssouri on Facebook, calling him "our accidental road tripper."

The orange kitty, estimated to be only a few weeks old, spent a week on an empty trailer, riding from Missouri to the brewery in Pottsville, the company said.

(Photo: Yuengling Beer/Facebook)

He was discovered by employees, who quickly came to his rescue.

"Found scared and meowing, our team stepped in with food, water, and care," Yuengling wrote in its Facebook post.

Mo may be far away from where he started, but his story has a happy ending. He was adopted, becoming an early Christmas present for an employee's son.

"Now, Mo has a forever home with the son of our staff member, who received the purr-fect early Christmas gift from Yuengling, where there's always something special brewing!" the company said.

Mo stole the hearts of the internet, with a photo of him meowing in a cardboard box racking up thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.

"What a wonderful, heartwarming story!! Missouri to Pennsylvania! Poor little one was prob like omg what did I do to myself? So glad he or she has a loving home now!" one Facebook commenter wrote.

"The cat distribution system at its finest!" another said.

One person recommended making a craft brew incorporating Mo's likeness, maybe with a hint of citrus flavor as a nod to his orange color.

Yuengling says its Pottsville, Schuylkill County, brewery where Mo ended up boasts the title of America's oldest.