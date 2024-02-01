Kitten found in trash bag at The Waterfront Lowe's

HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) -- A kitten was found in a trash bag at a store at The Waterfront, a local animal shelter said.

White Oak Animal Safe Haven posted a photo of the kitten to Facebook on Wednesday, saying that he was found at the Lowe's in the shopping center. Animal control picked him up, but no one knows how long he had been in the trash bag.

The shelter said the kitten's face was bloody from a wound, he had dried blood on his fur and he "reeked of urine."

Do you recognize me? A garbage human abandoned me in a trap, in a trash bag at the Lowe’s in the Waterfront. No one... Posted by White Oak Animal Safe Haven on Wednesday, January 31, 2024

The nonprofit, no-kill organization shared a photo of his collar, which had oranges on it, in hopes that it could help with identifying the kitten and whoever may have thrown him out. The kitten isn't neutered or microchipped.

Anyone who recognizes the kitten is asked to 412-672-8901 and provide information.

The shelter said the kitten isn't up for adoption yet because he still needs vet care.

Just in December, the shelter took in three malnourished puppies who were found in a box taped shut on the side of the road in Fayette County. The shelter said when they opened the urine-soaked box, the dogs were found covered in feces and smelled like they'd been in there for a while.

The dogs spent time with a foster family, which ended up adopting one of the puppies, and the other two were put up for adoption last week. There's been no word on any charges in that case.

While the kitten who was thrown out isn't up for adoption yet, the shelter does have plenty of other animals looking for homes.