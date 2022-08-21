Kittanning police arrest man accused of firing gun at bystanders

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Kittanning police were dispatched to the area of 1200 North Grant Avenue late Friday night for reports of a man actively firing a handgun at bystanders.

Officers arrived on the scene and confirmed that no one had been hurt, per a statement posted to the department's Facebook page. Bystanders at the scene said that the suspect had fled back into his home following the incident.

Officers entered the residence where they were able to apprehend Joseph Mohnack. Officers also located a 9mm semi-automatic handgun used in the act, the statement added.

Officers learned that Mohnack is a person not to possess firearms.

Mohnack has been charged with several offenses and was transported to the Armstrong County Jail.