Kittanning Fine Wine & Good Spirits closing, selling everything 20% off

KITTANNING, Pa. (KDKA) - A Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in Kittanning is selling everything at 20% off ahead of its last day of business next month.

The store on South Jefferson Street is slated to close on April 1 because the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board said it'll need "substantial" safety and customer convenience upgrades to stay open. A new store opened in February just two miles away in another shopping center.

All wines and spirits will be 20% off during regular business hours, starting Tuesday. Hours listed online say the store is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

The store won't be restocked if it runs out ahead of April 1, the board said.

After it closes, the board said shoppers can go to either the one on Hilltop Plaza in Kittanning or the one on Buffalo Plaza in Sarver.