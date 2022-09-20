Watch CBS News
Kiski Twp. Police Dept. now fully staffed after multiple resignations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Kiski Township Police Department is now fully staffed after multiple resignations earlier this summer.

According to the Tribune-Review, township supervisors have approved two new full-time officers and one part-time officer since July.

There's also a new police secretary.

Those positions had been left open after employees left the department, citing harassment and intimidation. 

September 20, 2022

