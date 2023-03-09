Kiski Township supervisor resigns, cites gender discrimination

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kiski Township's supervisors accepted the resignation of one of their own.

Sherry Tamski's resignation was voted on and accepted during a meeting Wednesday night. The former supervisor was not in attendance, but KDKA-TV obtained her March 6 resignation letter. it reads, in part:

"I know this will disappoint my voters but I must remove myself from the despicable treatment I have been receiving from all of you since January 2022. I will pursue my current discrimination claims. I will also be filing retaliation and hostile work environment claims in the next few days."

Some people showed support for Tamski on Wednesday.

"I'm not surprised because of all of the attitudes of the other supervisors during meetings. Her statements made during the meetings, she wasn't getting the information," Jim Chikar of Kiski Township said .

In November 2021, Tamski was elected to a six-year term as a supervisor, becoming the township's second woman to be elected supervisor. After the election, supervisors fired Tamski from her township treasurer position.

Tamski later filed complaints with the state Human Relations Commission and the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claiming she was discriminated against because of her gender and was paid less despite having more seniority.

After the meeting, chairman Chuck Rodnicki did not have much to say about the situation.

"I'd rather not say. We can't comment other than that," he said.

"We are transparent in everything we do," he added.

Tamski's resignation is the latest in a string of resignations in Kiski Township. Last summer, four police officers and a police secretary resigned citing harassment and intimidation by township supervisors. Sgt. Tom Dessell reported the alleged illegal acts to state and federal law enforcement officials and has filed a lawsuit.

The board has 30 days to fill the vacant seat. Then at a special meeting next month, the board could take a vote.