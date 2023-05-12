Police investigating distribution of Kiski Township supervisor candidate's Only Fans photos

APOLLO, Pa. (KDKA) -- A candidate's past is thrust into a political campaign just days before the primary election.

Twenty businesses in downtown Apollo got a manilla envelope filled with racy photos of township supervisor candidate Brittany Hilliard.

When employees came to work Tuesday morning, they found the envelopes taped to their doors.

"Everyone has a past," Hilliard said.

She has found herself in an uncomfortable position. She's having to defend herself just days before the primary election after someone leaked scandalous photos of her.

"It was unnecessary and it didn't have to come out like this," Hilliard said.

Police in Apollo are looking for the person responsible for distributing packets at 3 a.m. that included racy photos from Hilliard's Only Fans page.

Only Fans is a subscription-based app where users pay to view pictures, videos and live streams.

"We needed money. And now I'm running a campaign and no longer doing that," Hilliard said.

Hilliard calls outing her to the voters "dirty politics." She says her past and the future of Kiski Township have nothing to do with each other.

Hilliard believes whoever is behind this "political stunt" will stop at nothing to silence her.

"I truly think there's bigger issues in the township that they don't want me to find out and they're scared I'm doing great in my campaign and they're fearful that they're not going to get reelected," she said.

KDKA-TV talked to many of the business owners who received the photos of Hilliard and they tell us they were appalled not because of the nature of the pics, rather that someone could be so cruel.

Voter Amy Gasparro said she shouldn't be in office, because, "It shows what time of person they are."