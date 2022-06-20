Watch CBS News
Local News

Kiski Township man arrested after assaulting woman

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Kiski Township man arrested after assaulting woman
Kiski Township man arrested after assaulting woman 00:31

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police arrested a man they say choked and attacked a woman in Kiski Township.

Police were called to a home on Florida Avenue just after 8:30 Sunday evening for a reported domestic assault.

They learned that 49-year-old Shawn Haidze was choking a woman with an object, and then tried to cut her with a steak knife.

The woman was able to escape and get help from the police.

Haidze is in the Armstrong County Jail, now facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault and strangulation.

First published on June 20, 2022 / 12:01 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.