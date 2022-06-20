Kiski Township man arrested after assaulting woman
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police arrested a man they say choked and attacked a woman in Kiski Township.
Police were called to a home on Florida Avenue just after 8:30 Sunday evening for a reported domestic assault.
They learned that 49-year-old Shawn Haidze was choking a woman with an object, and then tried to cut her with a steak knife.
The woman was able to escape and get help from the police.
Haidze is in the Armstrong County Jail, now facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault and strangulation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.