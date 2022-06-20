Kiski Township man arrested after assaulting woman

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police arrested a man they say choked and attacked a woman in Kiski Township.

Police were called to a home on Florida Avenue just after 8:30 Sunday evening for a reported domestic assault.

They learned that 49-year-old Shawn Haidze was choking a woman with an object, and then tried to cut her with a steak knife.

The woman was able to escape and get help from the police.

Haidze is in the Armstrong County Jail, now facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault and strangulation.