Kiski Township man arrested after 11-month-old found unresponsive

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Kiski Township Police Department has arrested a man after an 11-month-old was found unresponsive inside his home.

Saxonburg resident, Jacob Rupert, 23, has been charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child, among other offenses after police and EMS personnel responded to a residence along Aspen Drive and found the child had sustained serious injuries. The child was then flown to Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh for further evaluation.

Rupert was caring for the child, according to police.

The child suffered broken vertebrae in her neck, abrasions to her face, as well as retinal hemorrhaging, and an occipital fracture, the police said.

Rupert was given a $50,000 bond with his preliminary hearing scheduled on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.