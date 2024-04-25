2 Kiski Area Intermediate students brought multiple small knives to school

LEECHBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- Two Kiski Area Intermediate students brought multiple small knives to school, the principal said in a letter to families on Wednesday.

School leaders said there was an increased police presence on Thursday, though an investigation hasn't uncovered any threat and it appears the students brought the knives to school to show them off to one another after they talked about hunting.

The principal said school administrators got a Safe2Say tip Wednesday afternoon that a student had three knives. That student was brought to the office and questioned. A search turned up three knives ranging in size from 1.5 to 3 inches, the principal's letter said.

As the student was being questioned, leaders identified a second student who was also brought to the office and searched. That student had two knives and a multi-tool with a blade, all of which were also about 1.5 to 3 inches, the school said.

While there doesn't appear to be a threat, the district said it's still actively investigating. The principal told parents that if their child has any additional information, they should reach out.

"We appreciate that the Safe2Safe tip was submitted so we could act when it was received. Please speak with your children about the importance of immediately reporting anything they witness that is out of the ordinary or could result in dangerous situations," the principal's letter read.

Parents are also asked to discuss with their children the importance of being mindful about what items they're bringing to school.