Kirkpatrick Street in Pittsburgh's Hill District renamed Alma Speed Fox Way

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Community members and leaders joined together in downtown Pittsburgh on Saturday for a street naming celebration.

As of March 23, Kirkpatrick Street will now be known as Alma Speed Fox Way.

Alma Speed Fox was a civil rights activist who called the Steel City home, helping to make life better for African-Americans in Western Pa. and across the nation.

Those in attendance, including Mayor Ed Gainey, told KDKA-TV that the street renaming was the least they could do to honor such an important figure in Pittsburgh's history.

"We are truly honored that the city is honoring our mother, our grandmother, our aunt," said Muriel Fox Alim, daughter of Alma Speed Fox.

"It just speaks, you know, today speaks so much about her legacy. How many people she's helped, how she made this city a better place. The city wouldn't be what it is today without Alma Speed Fox," Mayor Gainey said.