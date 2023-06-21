Watch CBS News
'Kings of Late Night' comedy tour coming to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three of the most prominent late-night comedians are making their way to Pittsburgh for a new comedy show.

Jay Leno, Arsenio Hall, and Craig Ferguson will bring their distinct brands of comedy to Rivers Casino on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at 7 p.m. 

"We are so excited to have these late-night comedy legends making a stop here in September," said Shannon Redmond, vice president of marketing at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh. "Our guests are in for a night of laughs with these three!"

Tickets to see the Kings of Late Night can be purchased inside Rivers Casino or at RiversCasino.com/Pittsburgh.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $39.

