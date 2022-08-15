King's Hawaiian pretzel products recalled due to possible microbial contamination

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- King's Hawaiian is voluntarily recalling some of its products due to possible microbial contamination.

An ingredient used in some of its pretzel-style products isn't safe, the company said.

The recall doesn't affect any other King's Hawaiian products - just the pretzel buns, slider buns and pretzel bites.

(Source: FDA.gov)

No illnesses have been reported and no pathogens have been found, but the company said they are recalling the products to "ensure consumer safety."

For complete details on the exact batches and lot numbers of all these affected products, visit the FDA's website here.

Anyone who has bought the recalled product should dispose of it immediately.