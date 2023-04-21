Kierran Young, former Pittsburgh City Council candidate charged with rape

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man who previously ran for a seat on Pittsburgh City Council is now in legal trouble, having been charged with rape.

30-year-old Kierran Young is facing charges of rape, sexual assault, indecent assault, and harassment.

Young previously ran for City Council twice over the last few years.

According to court paperwork, last fall, the victim met with Young for drinks at a Market Square bar and restaurant before going to his apartment with him.

She told police that she felt comfortable going there with him because they've been friends for a long time.

The criminal complaint says that the victim offered to help clean the apartment, to which Young agreed.

Then, Young started saying "strange things" like "I'm really jealous of your husband because he has you."

Court documents state that the victim told police Young backed her against a wall, kissed her, and then sexually assaulted her.

Young ran for Pittsburgh City Council District 9 in 2019, recently running again for the seat of longtime councilman Ricky Burgess, but he withdrew from the race in February.

A warrant has been issued for Young's arrest.