Kidsburgh Weekend Guide: May 24-27

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's hard to believe we are already at Memorial Day, with the end of the school year looming. If you're looking for an event to honor our country's heroes, there are several of those around the region, along with lots of other events for the whole family. Here are a few highlights from Kidsburgh with the full weekend guide here.

Friday, May 24: Flower Moon Friday Night Hike, 8:15 p.m.

Join one of Fern Hollow's Environmental Educators in this guided hike and experience one of the community's most popular parks like you've never seen it – by the light of May's full moon, the "Flower Moon." The staff at Fern Hollow says participants should bring their own headlamps, preferably with a red-light setting option, to be safe while maintaining the effect of hiking by moonlight on parts of the trail with more rugged or uneven terrain. The cost of this event begins at $5 per person. Find details and registration here.

Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26: Riverlife Chalk Fest on the North Side, 1 p.m.

This annual celebration of chalk art opens on Saturday at 1 p.m. and runs through Sunday. But eager families can drop by Isabella Street on the North Side on Friday evening to see chalk artists, including Pittsburgh's "Chalking Dad" Erik Greenawalt, create their masterpieces. Get all the details here.

Saturday, May 25: Sandcastle Water Park Opening Day, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m .

They've dusted off those slides and filled the Lazy River. It's time for Sandcastle season along the banks of the Mon River. Admission is half priced for opening day at $29.99, if purchased online before arrival. This opening weekend there are some great deals and incentives for season pass holders, as well as discounts on purchasing season passes. Find the details on opening day here.

