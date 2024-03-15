Kidsburgh Weekend Guide: March 15-16

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Everyone's Irish in Pittsburgh with our annual parade happening this Saturday! And if you're looking for other events, there are lots of those, too. Check out the changes coming to the Carnegie Libraries of Pittsburgh, explore the world of maple syrup season or take your kids to a free community cooking class.

Here are some highlights, and the full guide is here.

Thursday, March 14 – Saturday, March 16: Just Between Friends Consignment Sale

Start your weekend off early at one of the largest consignment sales in the region. Hosted at the AHN Montour Sports Complex, there will be thousands of items of good quality at a steep discount. Check out all of the details, including information about presale shopping, here. This event is family-friendly and strollers are welcome.

Saturday, March 16: St. Patrick's Day Parade, 10 a.m.

Our city's St. Patrick's Day Parade, thought to be the third largest in the country, begins at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Liberty Avenue and 11th Street, marching to Grant Street, turning onto Boulevard of the Allies to the reviewing stand on Stanwix Street. Be prepared for three hours of revelry!

Saturday, March 16: Pittsburgh Youth Climate Action Summit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Designed by teens for teens, the Pittsburgh Youth Climate Action Summit connects young people from around the region with one shared goal: climate action for all. The Summit is a unique opportunity for students interested in climate change and environmental issues to learn from each other and to take action. This all-day event is free and includes keynote speakers, breakout sessions, an art contest, activities and more. Find more details here.