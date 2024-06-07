Kidsburgh Weekend Guide: June 7-9

It's the second weekend of the Three Rivers Arts Festival, and Kidsburgh has a great guide to navigating the festival with kids. Looking for something else to do? This weekend is jam packed with events. The Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh is kicking off summer reading with a slew of events at various locations and Pittsburgh is debuting new green space with a festival, too.

Some weekend highlights are below, and you can find the full guide on Kidsburgh.org.

Saturday, June 8: Summer Reading Opening Ceremonies at CLP, various times

This weekend summer reading kicks off at the Carnegie Libraries of Pittsburgh. Various locations across the city will have special guests, including O'Ryan the O'Mazing at South Side and Mad Science at the Lawrenceville branch. Find all the details and a full list of events here.

Saturday, June 8: Joyful Parenting Through Meditation, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Do you struggle to stay calm and peaceful as a parent? Does the challenging behavior of your child make you feel out of control? Parenting isn't easy. This event will feature meditation guided by experienced practitioners of Sahaja Yoga Meditation, information about parenting with love by Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi, and a discussion with Prerna Richards, CEO and founder of Together We Grow. This event is free and details can be found here.

Saturday, June 8: Allegheny RiverTrail Park Grand Opening, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This gorgeous riverfront park is adding six new acres of park land, which is a reason to celebrate! This festival will include food trucks, kid-friendly games, live music and a chance to check out this exciting new green space. It's bike-friendly, so pack your wheels if you'd like to! Find out more here.

