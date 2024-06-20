Kidsburgh Weekend Guide: June 21-23

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's going to be hot this weekend, but that doesn't mean you can't get outside and enjoy some cool events indoors and out. Some highlights below and check out Kidsburgh's guides to pools and spray parks too!

Friday, June 21 – Sunday, June 23: Pogopalooza 2024, various times

Expect three days of high-flying championship competitions at two locations — Market Square and Wilkinsburg. There's plenty to enjoy as a spectator. And if your family is feeling competitive, the fun isn't just for adults. You'll find a 15-and-under Bounce-off competition. Tickets are free, but registration is requested.

Saturday, June 22: Meet the Maker Day at the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This day is all about learning and creativity. Kids can join adult creatives for special demonstrations and collaborative art-making. This event will include several different forms of art, like making mosaics and tufting. This event is free with museum admission.

Saturday, June 22: Summer Splash at the Carnegie Science Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dive into the science of the three rivers with games and entertainment. Help build a snowman, or make a mini snowman of your own, discover green infrastructure in our rain garden and meet fish, amphibians and reptiles native to our waterways. Summer Splash is free with general CSC admission.

