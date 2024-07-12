Kidsburgh Weekend Guide: July 12-14

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're officially halfway through summer, which means there's still time left for tons of family fun. Here are a few highlights of what's happening this weekend with the full list from Kidsburgh here:

Friday, July 12- Sunday, July 14: "Snow White and the Seven Fairy Godmothers" at South Park Theatre

This twist on the classic fairy tale promises laughs. This show opened July 8 and runs through July 17, so there are plenty of chances to catch it. The outdoor theater welcomes picnics and lawn chairs. Admission is $5, free for ages 3 and younger.

Saturday, July 13: Public Day at Pittsburgh Public Theater, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Join Pittsburgh Public Theater for their second Public Day. This free summer party boasts food, music, and tons of fun activities for the whole family. Public Day features food from Sugar x Butter, music from DJ TeeJay, double dutch jump roping led by Double Dutch PGH, and an exciting display of a Pittsburgh legend's work from the August Wilson Archives. Find all the details here.

Sunday, July 14: Kids Day at Schenley Plaza, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Kids Day features free carousel rides, interactive activities and live performances. This monthly event, which occurs on the second Sunday of each month, is free with no registration required.

