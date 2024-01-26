Kidsburgh Weekend Guide: Jan. 26-28

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With the Pittsburgh region blanketed with snow and ice last weekend, many families stayed home.

So, you and your kiddos might be itching for some fun activities this weekend. We've rounded up a great list of ideas: Go to Ross Park Mall to watch a world record being broken, stop by for a penguin parade at the zoo, celebrate Tu BiShvat at Pittsburgh Botanical Gardens and more.

Here are some highlights from Kidsburgh with the full guide below:

Saturday, Jan. 27: O'Ryan the O'Mazing's Circus Class at CLP, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

At this free library event, children grades five and younger will learn the basics of clowning, juggling, plate spinning and improvisational physical theater while having fun, playing games, and building confidence and focus. Together, students will also learn to overcome failure and embrace their inner clown. Great for children of all ages. Find info here.

Saturday, Jan. 27: "Volcanos: The Fire of Creation," at Carnegie Science Center, 12:15 p.m.

This film, which requires a ticket that is separate from Science Center admission, will delve into the role and history of volcanoes on Earth and how they've shaped the planet. Find more details here.

Saturday, Jan. 27 and Sunday, Jan. 28: International LEGO Day Weekend, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Join Steel City LUG, Pittsburgh's Adult LEGO User Group, to celebrate International LEGO Day. All weekend there will be awesome LEGO displays, a scavenger hunt, build challenges, free building and more. Steel City LUG's very own YouTuber, JonnyBuildz, will be attempting to set a world record for speed building. This is a family-friendly and free event. Find more details here.

