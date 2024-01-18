Kidsburgh Weekend Guide: Jan. 19-21

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Whether you're up for a quiet library event or snow tubing, there's something to meet every need and budget. Here are some highlights from Kidsburgh's full guide below:

Friday, Jan. 19 – Sunday, Jan. 21: "Rosa Parks and the Montgomery Bus Boycott," New Hazlett Theater -

Prime Stage Theatre continues its Prime Stage Sprouts series with this civil rights story. Tickets are $14 for students, $24 for grownups. Look for pay-what-you-want preview tickets on Jan. 19, as well as sensory-inclusive and audio-described performances. This play runs this weekend as well as next weekend, closing on Jan. 28.

Saturday Jan. 20 – Sunday, Jan. 21: "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" in concert at Heinz Hall -

Kids can rediscover the magic of "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" while the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra does a live performance of Patrick Doyle's unforgettable score. Tickets start at $55.

Now through February: Penguins on Parade, Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium -

Line up early to watch the penguins waddle along the path from the upper entrance of the aquarium at 11:30 a.m. sharp on Saturdays and Sundays. The penguins typically spend about 20 minutes exploring outside, depending on the weather (check the website first.) This event is free with zoo admission.

