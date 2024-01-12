Kidsburgh Weekend Guide: Jan. 13-15

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For this three-day weekend, there are several opportunities to learn about the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. across the city. There are also some great library events perfect for a cold and snowy afternoon, as well as guided hikes with park rangers for more adventurous families

Saturday, Jan.13 and Sunday, Jan 14: Winterfest at The Frick, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Come on out and experience festive, family-friendly activities including an exploration of Clayton (for a cost of $5), live performances and artist demos, cozy treats and warm beverages from The Café at the Frick. Campus and museum admission are free. Learn more about Winterfest right here.

Saturday, Jan. 13 and Sunday, Jan. 14: Locomotion Weekend at the Carnegie Science Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This building-wide celebration of model trains includes privately-owned model train layouts. Locomotion Weekend activities are included in general admission. Advance tickets are recommended for this popular event.

Monday, Jan. 15: Day Off at the Museum, Carnegie Museum of Art, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Have to work on MLK Day? Kids ages 6-10 are invited to spend their day off from school immersed in art, learning and fun. Registration is $75, with some scholarships available.

You can find the full list of events at this link.