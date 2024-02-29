Kidsburgh Weekend Guide: Feb. 29 - March 3

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As warmer temperatures creep into the Pittsburgh region, we've got spring on our minds. This weekend, family-friendly Pittsburgh events include the Celebration of Seeds at the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, where guests of all ages can learn about and celebrate horticulture thanks to their partnership with Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens.

Not into gardening? No problem. There are plenty of other family-friendly Pittsburgh events happening all around town and beyond. Check out a few highlights among the many events this weekend with the full list from Kidsburgh below!

Thursday, Feb 29 – Sunday, March 3: "Disney on Ice: Find Your Hero"

It's time for your favorite characters to hit the ice at PPG Paints Arena this weekend. Characters from "Encanto," "Moana," "Beauty and the Beast" and more will teach kids about how to find a hero while performing a dazzling ice show. Tickets begin at $25.

Saturday, March 2: Empower Her 2024, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This year, Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania has joined forces with The Lindsey Vonn Foundation and Queens Gambit to create a one-of-a-kind day focused on female empowerment. This event is designed for 7 to 14-year-old girls to embrace who they are, define their future and realize they can change the world. At this free event, attendees will learn about mental and physical health, how to create healthy relationships, how to build confidence, how to persevere with goal-setting techniques and finally, how to put all those things together to become a strong leader and have a positive impact on their community. Find all the details here.

Saturday, March 2: Carnegie Library Celebration of Seeds, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Held in collaboration with Grow Pittsburgh and Phipps Conservatory, the annual Seed Swap is held at Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh's Oakland location. This event features seed stories, conversations with gardening experts, hands-on activities for children and teens, and a selection of free seeds for the public. RSVP here.