Kidsburgh Weekend Guide: Feb. 24-25

This last weekend in February is packed with things to do, from live theater to hands-on experiences with local flora and fauna. Here are a few highlights with the full list below.

Saturday, Feb. 24: Project Pipeline with National Organization of Minority Architects, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Join NOMA PGH at Carnegie Library's Knoxville location for the first of three workshops for the Project Pipeline series in Pittsburgh. Children in grades 6-12 will have the opportunity to learn how architects make decisions about which material to use in their designs and will leave empowered to share informed feedback about the environment around them. Registration for the Winter Workshop closes on Friday at noon to allow the NOMA team to prep for the number of students and volunteers. Workshop cost is $5. (But if needed, families are welcome to e-mail nomapgh@gmail.com to have the fee waived. Also, students attend multiple workshops this year will be offered discounted tickets to attend the summer camp, happening Aug. 1-4.)

Saturday, Feb. 24: Fiddlesticks at the PSO, 11:15 a.m.

This family-friendly show is perfect for younger audiences. Fiddlesticks is a great introduction for young kids to the world of live symphony music, as well as the talented performers at the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. Feel free to move, dance, and bop along through the show. Tickets start at $18.

Saturday, Feb 24: "Rainbow Fish" at the Byham Theater, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Adapted from the award-winning book, the Rainbow Fish will enchant little kids with his silver scales and heart of gold. Part of the Children's Theater Series. Tickets are $12.

Saturday, Feb. 24: Maple Syrup Making at North Park's Latadomi Nature Center

Another syrup making event at North Park (see details in Feb. 10 post, above) is happening on Feb. 24. Register here for 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and register here for 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

