Kidsburgh Weekend Guide: Feb. 16-18

By Kristine Sorensen

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's a long weekend here in the 'Burgh, and it's predicted to be a snowy one. There are several local spots to hit the slopes, but there are also so many great indoor activities happening around the region. Don't miss Kidsburgh's Black History Month events guide and here are a few highlights from the weekend guide with the full guide below.

Thursday Feb. 15 – Sunday, Feb. 18: "Disney's High School Musical Jr.," Pittsburgh Musical Theater

Disney Channel's smash hit musical phenomenon features popular songs like "We're All In This Together," "Bop to the Top" and "Get'cha Head in the Game." Get tickets here.

Saturday, Feb. 17: "Song of the North," Byham Theater, 7 p.m. 

This large-scale, cinematic performance combines the manual art of shadow puppetry with projected animation. The epic love story employs a cast of 500 handmade puppets and an ensemble of nine actors and puppeteers. Part of the Bridge Theater Series. Tickets are $12.

Saturday, Feb. 17: Bluebird Day at Powdermill Nature Reserve, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Join the staff from the Carnegie Museum of Natural History at Powdermill to celebrate the Eastern Bluebird! Learn about this colorful bird from a local expert and build bluebird boxes to help boost the local population. Get tips on gardening to attract bluebirds to your yard and join a guided hike on the Powdermill trails. This event features crafts and activities for kids and is open to all ages. Register here.

For the full guide, visit kidsburgh.org.

