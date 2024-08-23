Kidsburgh Weekend Guide: Aug 23-25

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This final weekend before Labor Day is brimming with family fun. Check out some highlights from Kidsburgh below and see the full list here.

Aug. 24: Cannon Firing at the Fort Pitt Museum, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Experience the boom of the Fort Pitt Museum's replica British six-pounder cannon and learn how artillery was used at the Point during the 1700s. Costumed re-enactors will ceremoniously fire the cannon at select times, weather permitting. Admission is free for outdoor activities.

Saturday, Aug. 24 and Sunday, Aug. 25: The Great American Banana Split Fest

Did you know the banana split was invented in Latrobe? This event celebrates that momentous occasion with food, fun, and games. There's even a car show! Find all of the details about this sweet event here.

Saturday, Aug. 24: Monroeville Public Library Fun Fest, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The sixth annual Library Fun Fest will be held this weekend on the Monroeville Public Library campus. Last year approximately 2,500 people came together to enjoy games, music, activities and food, along with community and exhibitor booths. New for 2024, visitors can meet Bluey, from the hit animated television series.

Bluey's special appearances happen from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Also making a debut are free Hair Tinsel attachments. And back by popular request are the petting zoo, balloon artists, inflatable rides, magician, ceramic animal painting and the Gateway High School Robotics Club. This Fun Fest event is free and more details can be found here.