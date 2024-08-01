Watch CBS News
Kidsburgh Weekend Guide: Aug 2 - 4

By Kristine Sorensen

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There are still a few more weeks to pack in the summer fun. If you're looking for something to do this weekend, check out the great lineup from Kidsburgh.

Friday, Aug. 2: Under the Sea Family Adventure Night at Phipps Conservatory, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 

This weekend, visitors can explore the magical underwater world of Phipps' Summer Flower Show during Under the Sea: Family Adventure Night. There will be educational activity stations, incredible displays and more. Find all the details here.

Friday, Aug. 2: Summer Fridays at The Frick, 5 p.m.   

Celebrate 10 years of Summer Fridays at the Frick, and 30 years of music on the lawns of The Frick during the 2024 Summer Fridays season.  This Friday, hear music from Cello Fury. This event is free, but a suggested donation of $5 is requested. Bring a blanket, and picnic basket, and enjoy a late summer night that's become a Pittsburgh tradition. Find details here.

Saturday, Aug. 3: Kids will love the Big Bugs and Pollinators exhibit at the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden

This Saturday, the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden will host the "Mr. Long Legs Neighborhood Festival."  This family-friendly celebration is included with admission and is part of the Garden's summer exhibit, David Rogers' Big Bugs + Pollinators.

Details below or at https://pittsburghbotanicgarden.org/program-calendar/

