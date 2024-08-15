Kidsburgh Weekend Guide: Aug 16-18

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Summer may be winding down, but there's still so much going on to enjoy across the region! Check out these ideas for families from Kidsburgh happening this weekend, and get the full guide here.

Friday, Aug. 16-Sunday, Aug. 18: Flotsam River Circus

Get ready for a splash of excitement! Riverlife has partnered with Flotsam River Circus to bring a series of enchanting riverfront performances to Pittsburgh that feature aerial artists, creative performances, and more. Find all of the details here. This incredible event will take place over three days at the following locations:

Friday: Point State Park (Allegheny River side)

Saturday: South Shore Riverfront Park (Monongahela River)

Sunday: Great Lawn (North Shore, Ohio River)

Saturday, Aug. 17: Kindergarten Here I Come at the Children's Museum, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

It's time for the class of 2037 to start their school career! This event, which is free for one child and one adult from each family (and $8 for each additional attendee), will help kids ease anxiety about this big transition. Kids can make crafts, learn about local resources, and even ride a school bus to ease those first-day jitters. Tickets can be reserved here.

Saturday, Aug. 17: Vintage Base Ball Game at Meadowcroft Shelter & Historic Village, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Check out what base ball (originally two words) was like during the 1860s. Pack a picnic lunch, peanuts, and Cracker Jacks and enjoy the game. All of the activities included with general admission.

