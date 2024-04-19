Kidsburgh Weekend Guide: April 19-21

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's so much going on this weekend around Pittsburgh for kids and their families! The gorgeous weather makes it a perfect weekend to enjoy the zoo, cooking classes and puppet shows! A few highlights are below and the full guide is here.

Saturday, April 20: Wild Earth Day Festival at Pittsburgh Zoo, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Embark on a journey with live performances by local bands, live art creation and eye-opening educational booths hosted by Pittsburgh's most innovative companies. You'll find plenty of creativity and sustainability, while learning how Green Business is Good Business and meeting local businesses that are leaders in sustainability. This event is included with zoo admission.

Saturday, April 20: UPMC Magee Womens Hospital Mommy & Me Expo, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

UPMC Magee Women's Hospital will host a Mommy & Me Expo at the UPMC Health Plan Neighborhood Center in East Liberty. Have one-on-one sessions with UPMC experts such as pediatricians, OB/GYNs, lactation consultants, doulas and more. Attendees can also learn about labor pain management, infant CPR and pregnancy yoga. There will be health screenings and giveaways. Find more details here.

Saturday, April 20: Pottery Workshop at CLP with Union Project, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Come on out to the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh's Mount Washington location to learn all about pottery. The Union Project's Wheel Mobile is a vehicle equipped with clay, tools, a potter's wheel, and a Raku kiln. This mobile studio extends UP's ceramics programming by bringing clay anywhere there's a road and provides wheel throwing, hand-building, and Raku firing demonstrations and activities. This event is free and is recommended for all ages.