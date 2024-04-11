Kidsburgh Weekend Guide: April 13-14

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Did you catch that solar eclipse this week? It was a stunner at 97.7 percent totality, and kids from across the region got to enjoy it with families or school groups.

While there are no rare solar events this weekend, it's still shaping up to be sunny and spring-like. There's so much going on, from hikes to performances and more. A few highlights are below and the full list is here.

Saturday, April 13: Homewood Early Learning Block Party, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Join the folks at the Homewood Early Learning Hub & Family Center for a free event for the city's youngest learners. There will be craft activities, along with face painting, dancing, and more for people of all ages. There will also be a wide variety of resources from organizations in Homewood and the Pittsburgh Region for caregivers and families. Find more details here.

Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14: "Dog Man: The Musical" at the Byham Theater

This hilarious production is based on the worldwide bestselling series from Dav Pilkey, the creator of Captain Underpants and Cat Kid Comic Club. Part of the Children's Theater Series. Tickets are $12.

Saturday, April 13: Penny Arcade hosts Kids Comedy Show at the Arcade Theater, 2 p.m.

This interactive comedy experience, ideal for kids 4 to 8 years old, encourages kids and their parents to unleash their imaginations and sense of humor. Tickets are $12. There will also be a show on May 11.