Kidsburgh: Pitt's 'Parenting While Black' workshop

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Parenting is not easy, but it can be even more difficult for Black families who are trying to navigate how to help their kids deal with racism. A new workshop called "Parenting While Black" based at the University of Pittsburgh's Center on Race and Social Problems aims to help parents.

Akhira Saunders participated in the workshop when it launched in the spring. She tries to surround her son, 8-year-old Aiden Williams, with positive images of African Americans, whether they're historical or fictitious. He loves to read, and she provides lots of books with characters that look like him.

"So he can see himself in positive things," Saunders says, "and so he will always place himself with positive outcomes. As long as he puts in the work, then he's going to be on the correct path. There's nothing he can't do."

This is one of many topics Akhira discussed with other Black parents in the Parenting While Black workshops. For eight weeks, the parents met on Zoom for 90 minutes a session with five schools last spring and three new schools this fall.

Dr. James Huguley and Cecily Davis, with the Center on Race and Social Problems at the University of Pittsburgh, created Parenting While Black to take the research on this topic and provide best practices to parents while letting them share their experiences with each other.

Dr. Huguley said, "When you're talking about the effects of racism, there's no 'What to Expect When You're Expecting Racism,' and our parents have been looking for support, and we wanted to provide it."

The workshops address positive racial identity, helping children cope with discrimination, healing racial trauma and increasing educational involvement.

Saunders said, "They did give us tools to be able to talk to a teacher, not in a confrontational manner, just so we can meet an understanding, so we can see… what is this about? Is it bias or is my son really missing this, period."

Dr. Huguley and Davis know what it's like from their own personal experiences to parent while Black. Watching the news, repeatedly showing the deaths of people like George Floyd and Leon Ford can be traumatic.

Davis said, "It could be my brother. It could be my father. It could be my husband and as well as my child. And so as someone who is a parent and a wife and a mother and a daughter, it just is really a tough time to figure that process out. How do you explain these things to your family?"

Most kids can't help but be aware of current events. Saunder's son, who's in second grade, said, "I do see other Black people on the news, like when there is Black Lives Matter stuff. That's what I saw. "

His mom said, "He is young, but as an African American boy, they're quick to learn about the different changes and the different things that are going to affect him that may not affect other kids."

Research from Pitt's Center on Race and Social Problems found 51% of Black youth they surveyed had experienced racism by the time they're in 10th grade.

"Parents are left to try to figure that out and grapple with that and help their children through it," Dr. Huguley said.

The Parenting While Black program is happening this fall at Manchester Academic Charter School and The Neighborhood Academy and more schools to be determined.

If you're interested in having it offered at your school, email Dr. Huguley at huguley@pitt.edu. At Kidsburgh.org, you'll find many more resources to help parents do the best they can in raising their children.