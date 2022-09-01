Kidsburgh: Practicing an act of kindness every day for #BeKind21

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Lady Gaga and Mr. Rogers are not names you expect to hear together, but this project joins the two. Four years ago, Lady Gaga's foundation started a 21-day kindness challenge, and this year, the authors of a book about Mr. Rogers are adding Fred Rogers' inspiration.

The #BeKind21 challenge asks you and your family to practice an act of kindness each of the next 21 days.

Kids in Avonworth Primary Center's club called "JAM Be the Kind Kid" are taking the challenge, starting by making something special for older folks.

"We're making placemats for Meals on Wheels," said first grader Reagan Creagh. She and other kids are coloring the placemats with the word "September".

Research has shown that doing one kind thing can affect 125 people.

"That means if we get 150 Pittsburghers joining in, we can generate enough kindness for the whole city, and if we get 500 Pittsburghers joining in, we have enough kindness to cover all of Allegheny County," said Ryan Rydzewski, co-author of "When You Wonder, You're Learning."

Rydzewski and Gregg Behr wrote a book called "When You Wonder, You're Learning" on the science behind Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood and why it's relevant today.

They say Mr. Rogers' message is a perfect fit with Lady Gaga's movement #BeKind21, challenging people everywhere to practice one act of kindness each day from Sept. 1 to 21.

"Fred liked to say, 'You know, there are three ways to ultimate success: be kind, be kind, be kind,'" Rydzewski said.

You're encouraged to post your acts of kindness on social media, and Ryan and Gregg have created a calendar of kindness ideas to get you started.

Behr said the projects are simple: "Find a toy. Find a piece of clothing that you can donate. Each of us can do that in one day. Make a homemade card and give it to a neighbor and let them know how much they mean to you."

According to Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation, kindness can improve mental health, helping young people feel safe, confident and less alone and change the trajectory of a person's day or even their desire to stay alive.

And research shows helping your neighbor can make you happier, less stressed, have better relationships and more energy.

Fred Rogers made kindness a habit -- something we can all teach our kids to do. Avonworth Primary student Karter Slaney said about the placemats she's making to give to the folks getting meals delivered to them, "I like doing it because it makes them happy."

So why 21 days? Sept. 21 is World Day of Peace. Also, research shows it takes 21 days to create a habit, so the hope is that doing acts of kindness becomes a habit.

More info on ideas and where to share them here.