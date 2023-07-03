Kidsburgh: New immersive art exhibit helps you step into another world

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It feels like you're stepping into another world when you experience the new immersive art exhibit in Pittsburgh.

"Architects of Air: Daedalum" is inflated by air, with natural light illuminating the cavernous coves and tunnels, inviting you to explore and get lost in the experience.

Ashley Moran Nunn, "luminarium" manager for Architects of Air, explains, "This is a maze. The intention is not to have you get lost but to lose yourself."

The sculpture is handmade in the United Kingdom using thin PVC. "Architects of Air" has six of these exhibits touring around the world, but this stop in Pittsburgh is the longest stop in the company's 30-year history.

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust knew people of all ages would enjoy it.

Nine-year-old Ayla Pohrt says, "It feels weird. I haven't felt something like this before."

Five-year-old Avi Pohrt says, "I think it's beautiful with all the colors," and 9-year-old Walker Huston describes it "like an outer space shuttle."

It's a complete sensory experience with the sounds of calming music, the feel of the soft ground under your feet and the colors that change with the sunlight. You're encouraged to sit, lie down or just take time to calm your mind.

Eleven-year-old Marie Bluemling says it's "relaxing because it's all music and lights and there's no other noises."

Twelve-year-old Ty Keller-Finucane from Point Breeze says, "I really like it. The colors and the music that's playing right now, it's really calming.

Lots of people are drawn to an area in the exhibit called the tree, and if you let your imagination go, you can see the trunk and the branches. The artist was inspired by the Greek myth about Daedalus and the labyrinth he created which had a tree right at the center.

You see references to Islamic architecture or maybe a bounce house from the outside. Clearview Federal Credit Union helped make this possible. Erin Forrester with Clearview was blown away by the experience.

Erin Forrester, public relations for Clearview Federal Credit Union, said, "Walking in here is overwhelming to see. You forget you're in the city for a moment. Seeing everybody's joy, it just really brought a smile to my face."

Tickets are $25 or $30 for adults depending on the day, and $15 for kids under age 16.

It's Downtown in what's called "The Backyard" until Sept. 4. There's also a beer garden outside.

For tickets, go here. For more on things to do with kids and teenagers, go here.