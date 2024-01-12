Kindergarten students in Pittsburgh receive new bikes thanks to help from community

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A non-profit organization that makes sure every young child gets the chance to learn how to ride a bike continues to team up with businesses to make a difference in schools across the country.

This time, MedExpress connected with the All Kids Bike and the Strider Education Foundation to bring the joy of biking to kindergarten students at Pittsburgh Dilworth PreK-5.

"Riding a bike is a life-long skill. It's very important," physical education teacher Ben Maund said.

There was a big reveal party with music and merry-making as 24 balance bikes were assembled and delivered to the excited kids. Principal Qualisha Zyhier was delighted, too.

"It's a big deal. In education, you don't get a whole lot of free things. So, I'm very excited to have a whole fleet of bikes," Zyhier said.

It's a mission that gym teacher Ken Lukitsh had been working on before his sudden death in November. He had beaten cancer but then died unexpectedly. So, the launch party was dedicated to their beloved "Coach L." It was an emotional morning for his wife, Sharon.

"He would have been happy. He is happy. I know he's looking down loving what he's seeing. This is something he's very passionate about and excited for the kids to have. He's with them in spirit. He'll protect them on those bikes."