Parents charged with leaving 4 kids in hot car outside North Versailles Walmart

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) -- Two parents are accused of leaving their four children in a hot car at a Walmart in North Versailles.

Derika Johnson and Antonio Mabry are facing a list of charges, including multiple counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Police said the kids were sweating, had no water and had to take off their shoes because it got so hot. According to the criminal complaint, when officers asked how long they were inside, the kids said "forever."

It was 76 degrees outside and police said they could tell it was much hotter inside the vehicle.

Police said the parents seemed "disconnected to the severity of the ongoing situation" and Marby asked the children why they didn't call him, saying they knew the passcode to his phone.

The children were left unattended for more than fifty minutes, police said. They were checked out by EMS but were not taken to the hospital.

