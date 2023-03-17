Kia and Hyundai models at risk to be stolen amid rising Tiktok trend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania's Attorney General is blaming a TikTok trend for a rise in car thefts across the state.

The videos show how cars can be stolen without a key using common household objects.

The warning from Attorney General Michelle Henry is directed at owners of the following models:

2017-2020 Hyundai Elantras

2015-2019 Hyundai Sonatas

2020-2021 Hyundai Venues

"Social media has opened so many doors and opportunities for information-sharing," said Attorney General Henry. "Unfortunately, not all of those opportunities serve a positive purpose, so consumers should be aware of trends that leave them vulnerable to crime. I am thankful that Hyundai and Kia are already releasing the software corrections for these vehicles and for their partnership with local law enforcement to give consumers free steering wheel locks."

The vehicle companies are working on software updates to prevent the thefts -- but they won't be ready until June. Owners will need to take their vehicle to a Kia or Hyundai dealership for the update.

In the meantime, if you're concerned, you can ask your local police department about free steering wheel locks provided by Kia and Hyundai.

Vehicle owners can contact Hyundai at 800-633-5151 and Kia at 800-333-4542 for more information on the software update.