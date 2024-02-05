Kevin Hart bringing stand-up show to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Comedian Kevin Hart is bringing his stand-up show to Pittsburgh.

Hart on Monday announced a show at the Benedum Center on April 14.

His tour Brand New Material has a dozen dates across the country, kicking off in Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Feb. 24 and wrapping up in Jackson, Mississippi, on May 25.

His shows are a "phone-free experience," meaning people won't be allowed to use their phones in the performance space. When guests get to the venue, their phones will be secured in Yondr pouches that will open at the end of the event. Guests will still have their phones with them and can use them in designated "phone use areas." Anyone seen using a device will be escorted out.

Hart recently toured internationally with The Reality Check, his eighth hour of stand-up material. He filmed his hour in Las Vegas and released it as a streaming special. Billboard named that tour the top comedy tour in 2022 and 2023.

A Philadelphia native, Hart broke records with his hometown stand-up performance at Lincoln Financial Field, marking the first time a comedian sold out an NFL stadium in Philly. In 2022, he sold out Crypto.com Arena as part of Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival.

Hart is also an actor, opening 11 films at number one at the box office and grossing more than $4.23 billion global revenue.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. with a presale before then.