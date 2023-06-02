On A Positive Note: Kerr Elementary School students make a difference during their volunteer fair

FOX CHAPEL, Pa. (KDKA) -- Students at Kerr Elementary School in Fox Chapel are making a difference during their second annual volunteer fair.

The nonprofit Backpack for Hunger is the featured charity organization at the Kerr Elementary Volunteer Fair. The idea for the fair actually came from Fox Chapel high schooler Zach Ferguson last year.

Before they packed up the food to distribute, they gathered donations, adding all of them up on a board in the hall.

It is important work. Lisa Bowden, the president of Backpack for Hunger, knows. She's volunteered in many ways since she was a teen.

"It doesn't take anything but being yourself to get out and volunteer. Just some hands. You can say, 'can I help you?' to your parents, siblings, to a friend. That's all it takes, but it can make a big difference," Bowden said.

Young leaders like Emily, Madelyn and Katherine are already getting the message, thanks to Backpack for Hunger and the other nonprofits that shared how they serve others too. Several were on hand to show the students all kinds of ways they can contribute their time, energy and helping hands.

"Not a bunch of people have as much as I do and then it makes me feel grateful I have enough," said fourth grader Katherine O'Hara.

"It makes me feel good because I feel important, like I'm helping others that need help," said fifth grader Madelyn Burgess.