Watch CBS News
Local News

State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta announces run for Pa. Auditor General

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta has announced he is running for Pennsylvania Auditor General next year. 

Rep. Kenyatta made the announcement on the steps of the state capitol this morning, according to a report from the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Recently, Kenyatta ran in the Democratic primary, ultimately losing to now Senator John Fetterman. 

He was one of the youngest members to ever be elected to the Pennsylvania General Assembly when he was voted into office in 2018.

Currently, Republican Timothy DeFoor holds the office of Auditor General and was elected in 2020. 

First published on March 9, 2023 / 11:08 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.