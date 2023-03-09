State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta announces run for Pa. Auditor General

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta has announced he is running for Pennsylvania Auditor General next year.

Rep. Kenyatta made the announcement on the steps of the state capitol this morning, according to a report from the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Recently, Kenyatta ran in the Democratic primary, ultimately losing to now Senator John Fetterman.

He was one of the youngest members to ever be elected to the Pennsylvania General Assembly when he was voted into office in 2018.

Currently, Republican Timothy DeFoor holds the office of Auditor General and was elected in 2020.