Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari's success started in Pittsburgh area

MOON, Pa. (KDKA) — Pittsburghers love fellow Pittsburghers, and for Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari, his team's trip to the NCAA Tournament brings him to his hometown.

While the halls at Moon Area High School aren't the same as Calipari walked through as a young man, his high school still holds him in high regard. He is one of the first faces you'll see on its distinguished alumni wall.

"We understand that hard work and a couple of breaks here and there and sky's the limit," Moon Area Superintendent Barry Balaski said.

Calipari, who graduated in 1978, has made visits to his former high school, and Moon tries to keep in touch with him. Balaski said Calipari's rise to fame and success can be an inspiration for students and staff.

"The hard work you put in makes a difference in someone's life. And if you make a difference in one person's life, you may make a difference in a thousand people's lives," Balaski said.

About an hour and a half north of Pittsburgh is the collegiate alma mater for the Kentucky coach. After playing a couple of years at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, the Moon native went to Clarion University, which is now Pennsylvania Western University Clarion.

"It doesn't matter if he's in Pittsburgh or not. We are always cheering on the Wildcats and hoping he and his team do very well every year," said Dr. Wendy Snodgrass, Penn West's athletic director.

Snodgrass stands on the court named for the class of 1982 grad. She said he has made multiple donations and appearances to the university. Through all of it, he has stayed down to Earth.

"Not only for his generosity towards our program but also his time that he gives our coaches, and the engagement he gives our student-athletes," Snodgrass said.

Both Moon and Clarion will be pulling for Calipari and the Wildcats.

"To know someone personally that's in it, there's definitely a little bit more investment in that and excitement in that," Dr. Snodgrass said.

"We always try to cheer for the hometown person. We're just glad he's not playing the hometown team," Balaski said.

As for how far Kentucky will go in the tournament, that's still to be determined. But there's no shortage of support for Calipari in the Pittsburgh area.

Third-seeded Kentucky plays 14-seeded Oakland on Thursday at 7:10 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena.