Kennywood's holiday lights, Dinosaur Adventure and more | KDKA Weekend Planner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There are some great events happening across the region, including one that will send you and your family back to pre-historic times.

Dinosaur Adventure is back in Monroeville

Dinosaur Adventure is back at the Monroeville Convention Center this weekend. It's taking place on Friday from Noon until 8 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday starting at 9 a.m. The indoor exhibit features realistic and life-sized, dinosaurs who come to life. Tickets cost $30 for kids and $22 for adults. More information can be found at this link.

Mellon Square Holiday Hop and Harmony

Mellon Square is the place to be Saturday for some holiday fun. The Holiday Hop and Harmony begins at Noon. You will be able to enjoy a live songwriter showcase, listen to live music, enjoy festive food, drinks, and free cocoa, hop on a holly trolley, and some seasonal pop-up surprises.

The event ends at 8:30 p.m. Information about the event can be found here.

Kennywood's Holiday Lights Final Weekend

This is the last weekend to check out Kennywood's holiday lights event. The season wraps up on New Year's Day. There are 3 million lights, nearly 30 rides and attractions, seasonal shows, as well as a meet-and-greet with Rudolph. Kennywood is open from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. You can learn more about Kennywood's holiday lights here.