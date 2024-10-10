Kennywood is selling authentic wood souvenirs from the Thunderbolt, Jack Rabbit, and Racer

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- Kennywood Park is offering a chance to get your hands on a piece of park history from the Thunderbolt, Jack Rabbit, and Racer.

Kennywood announced Wednesday that you will be able to purchase authentic pieces of wood from the park's three historic wooden roller coasters starting this weekend at Phantom Fall Fest.

Kennywood Park is selling authentic wood pieces from the Thunderbolt, Jack Rabbit, and Racer. Kennywood Park

Pieces of wood from the Thunderbolt, Jack Rabbit, and Racer will be for sale in the Arcade Gift Shop for $49.99 each.

The park will be open from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Friday, from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, and from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

The history of the three coasters

All three coasters were built in the 1920s and are all contributing parts of Kennywood's historic district that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Jack Rabbit opened in 1920 and is infamous for its 'double dip' that gives riders a significant amount of airtime. The Racer opened in 1927 and features a Möbius loop layout with racing trains.

Both coasters are among the oldest roller coasters in the world that are still operating.

The Thunderbolt originally opened as the Pippin in 1924 and was redesigned and reopened in 1968 as the Thunderbolt.