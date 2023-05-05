Kennywood and Phantom's Revenge among nation's top theme parks and coasters, USA Today says

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Kennywood was voted one of the top 10 best theme parks in the country, and the Phantom's Revenge was ranked as one of the best coasters in the nation.

Kennywood and the Phantom's Revenge made USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice for best theme park and best rollercoaster, coming in at ninth and eighth respectively.

Hersheypark made both lists too. It was voted the sixth best theme park and Skyrush, its tallest and fastest coaster, was voted the sixth best coaster.

Knoebels, in the eastern part of the state, beat both Kennywood and Hersheypark, coming in at No. 5.

Cedar Point, about a 3 hour drive from Pittsburgh, was voted the fourth best theme park and the hybrid Steel Vengeance was named the fifth best coaster.

For the best theme parks, Silver Dollar City, Kings Island and SeaWorld Orlando were voted the top three. When it comes to coasters, Mako at SeaWorld Orlando, Phoenix at Knoebels and Titan at Six Flags Over Texas landed in the top spots.