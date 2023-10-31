Kennywood Phantom Fall Fest actors give prop chainsaw to their biggest fan

By: KDKA-TV Producer Ashley Funyak

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Costumed performers at haunted attractions are usually trying to give you a scare.

However, two local performers at Kennywood's Phantom Fall Fest say instead of scaring kids away, they managed to attract one young man who has quickly turned into one of their biggest fans.

Bryan Wilt says he's been performing as "Cupcake," the chainsaw-wielding clown, for the past fifteen years. This year, Wilt along with fellow performer "Clown Thing" Stephan Hazuga say they've had a blast giving out the scares at Kennywood for this year's festivities -- in part due to the return of Isaiah.

Wilt says he and Hazuga met Isaiah three years ago, and he quickly became what the two call their biggest fan. Wilt says every time Isaiah came to the park, he would track them down and hang out with them. Wilt says Isaiah even recreated their clown personas in Roblox.

"His parents are incredible and have brought him to Kennywood every weekend to enjoy the spooky atmosphere and hang around us silly chainsaw clowns," Wilt writes on his Instagram page.

(Photo: Provided)

This year, Wilt and Hazuga created Isaiah his very own prop chainsaw. Wilt says the chainsaw includes elements from both of their clown personalities. It's purple, green and black and says "Clown Thing" and "Cupcake" on the blade.

They presented it to Isaiah this past Sunday during the last weekend of Phantom Fall Fest activities for the season.

"Anyone that has shown us appreciation for what we do at the park holds a special place in our hearts," says Wilt. "I'm sad the season is over, but I'm excited for what the future is going to bring."

As far as appreciation goes, Wilt says Isaiah's parents report that he could not stop talking about it the entire way home from the park that night.