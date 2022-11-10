Watch CBS News
Kennywood Park to debut mysterious, new 'intergalactic' attraction

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) -- Kennywood is preparing for something new and exciting.

What exactly is happening remains a secret, but the park has been posting clues to their Facebook feed. They call it "intergalactic news" and said, "The invasion has begun."

Aliens Are Real!

🛸 Get all the intergalactic news: https://www.kennywood.com/newsletter

Posted by Kennywood on Monday, November 7, 2022

It may already be too late for Kenny Kangaroo though. It seems he's been abducted as part of this intergalactic announcement, according to the park's Facebook messages.

They call it Battle for the 'Burgh and it's coming to the park in 2023.

📡 INCOMING TRANSMISSION: yInZ aRe tOo lAtE. tHe iNvAsIoN hAs bEgUn. sTaY tUneD…

Posted by Kennywood on Wednesday, November 9, 2022

KDKA's David Highfield called the park, and while they were not very forthcoming, they did say this new attraction will be "the first of its kind in the United States."

The big announcement is set for Tuesday, Nov. 15.

