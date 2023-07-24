Kennywood looking to hire hundreds for Phantom Fall Fest

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Kennywood's Phantom Fall Fest isn't slated to begin until September, but the park is looking to fill some spooky job openings to assist with the frightening festivities.

The park is now accepting applications, looking to fill more than 250 positions. In all, Phantom Fall Fest features seven haunts, four scare zones, and 30 rides, including Steel Curtain and Spinvasion.

The mAlice in Wonderland attraction will return for the 2023 season, as well as new Halloween-themed food items for guests to enjoy.

Kennywood is now hiring more than 250 scare actors. Each scare actor will be transformed into mummies, zombies, and other creatures.

The park will begin hosting hiring events in August, but interested applicants can apply now through Kennywood's website. Opportunities are available for applicants ages 14 and up, with the park looking to fill a variety of positions across departments.

"Working at Kennywood during the nationally-acclaimed Phantom Fall Fest offers a unique environment, flexible hours, and tons of perks, plus the ability to deliver smiles - and screams - to thousands of guests during the fall season," says Assistant General Manager Rick Spicuzza. "Phantom Fall Fest provides the most robust experience with frightening haunts, popular rides, and festive food - it's the can't-miss event of the year."

Phantom Fall Fest begins on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, and is open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through Oct. 29.