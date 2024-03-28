Kennywood begins putting Thunderbolt trains on the tracks as season approaches

Kennywood’s getting ready for the season

Kennywood’s getting ready for the season

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) - The sun is shining a little bit longer, the temperatures are starting to rise, and that means plenty of things in Pittsburgh.

Including inching closer to the opening of our beloved Kennywood.

With the 2024 season approaching, Kennywood released a video on social media that's sure to get the park's enthusiasts excited.

Up, up and away! ⚡️

The iconic Thunderbolt is almost ready for the upcoming year as the trains are being lifted into the air and then placed down on the tracks.

Opened in 1924 and originally known as "The Pippin," the rollercoaster was redesigned and reborn in 1968 as The Thunderbolt and has continually been one of Kennywood's marquee attractions.

The wooden rollercoaster was also named the "Ultimate Roller Coaster" and "King of the Coasters" by the New York Times in 1974.

Along with the Jack Rabbit and Racer, it's been named a Landmark Ride by the American Coast Enthusiasts.

Kennywood will officially open for the season on April 20.