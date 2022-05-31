Kennywood's Aero 360 gets stuck, leaves riders hanging upside down

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A ride at Kennywood stopped working Monday, leaving riders hanging upside down.

The Aero 360 got stuck mid-ride and left riders hanging upside down in front of a crowd of onlookers. In a statement, Kennywood General Manager Mark Pauls said the ride was "quickly" brought back to its "designated rest position." The statement did not say how long the ride was stuck.

The riders were evaluated by medical professionals, and Pauls said three of them visited the First Aid Center as a precaution.

"Safety is our first and foremost priority," Pauls' statement said. "The ride remains closed while a review of the incident is conducted."

On its website, Kennywood describes the Aero 360 as an "intense" ride that offers a chance to "travel upside down while riding the iconic Kennywood arrows."

"With legs dangling, riders swing back and forth attached to a familiar yellow symbol—the Kennywood Arrow! The arrows swing higher and higher with each pendulum motion, culminating in a 360 degree over-the-top experience," the ride description says.

